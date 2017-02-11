Sargento Foods Inc. has issued a recall for several cheese products due to a potential listeria contamination.

Sargento Foods said they were notified by manufacturer Deutsch Kase Hause, of Middlebury, Indiana, that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese used in their products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a release from the company.

Two products recalled by Sargento Foods Inc. over a possible listeria contamination.

Photo credit: Sargento Foods Inc.

The affected products, packaged at the company’s Plymouth, Wisconsin, facility are:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610000228, sell-by dates: 12APR17B and 10MAY17B

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040041, sell-by dates: H14JUN17 and H12JUL17

Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento also recalled the following products because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610000109, sell-by date: 11JUN17B

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610000108, sell-by dates: 12JUN17B, 09JUL17B and 10JUL17B

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040002, sell-by dates: H14JUN17 and F28JUN17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040014, sell-by date: F05JUL17

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040076, sell-by date: F05JUL17

After including it in the original recall, the company said the Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese with the sell-by date of D28JUN17 was not impacted. No other products were affected, Sargento said, and no illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in people over the age of 65 and those with weakened immune systems and certain chronic medical conditions, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Pregnant women are also at high risk of infection from listeria, which can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and serious illness or death in newborn babies. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

“Food safety is our number one priority at Sargento. We are vigilantly monitoring this issue to ensure the situation will be resolved in a timely manner,” the company said in a statement. “Our unwavering commitment to safety is at the core of everything we do at Sargento. We are in full cooperation with the federal Food and Drug Administration to rigorously investigate and resolve this issue.”

For more information or reimbursement, customers can visit Sargento’s website here or call 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST.