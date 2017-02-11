Sargento Foods Inc. has issued a recall for several cheese products due to a potential listeria contamination.
Sargento Foods said they were notified by manufacturer Deutsch Kase Hause, of Middlebury, Indiana, that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese used in their products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a release from the company.
The affected products, packaged at the company’s Plymouth, Wisconsin, facility are:
- Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610000228, sell-by dates: 12APR17B and 10MAY17B
- Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040041, sell-by dates: H14JUN17 and H12JUL17
- Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese, 12 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610000109, sell-by date: 11JUN17B
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610000108, sell-by dates: 12JUN17B, 09JUL17B and 10JUL17B
- Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040002, sell-by dates: H14JUN17 and F28JUN17
- Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040014, sell-by date: F05JUL17
- Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz. packages, UPC code: 4610040076, sell-by date: F05JUL17
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in people over the age of 65 and those with weakened immune systems and certain chronic medical conditions, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Pregnant women are also at high risk of infection from listeria, which can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and serious illness or death in newborn babies. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
“Food safety is our number one priority at Sargento. We are vigilantly monitoring this issue to ensure the situation will be resolved in a timely manner,” the company said in a statement. “Our unwavering commitment to safety is at the core of everything we do at Sargento. We are in full cooperation with the federal Food and Drug Administration to rigorously investigate and resolve this issue.”
For more information or reimbursement, customers can visit Sargento’s website here or call 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST.