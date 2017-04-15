Chicago Bears Re-Sign Sam Acho to 1-Year Contract | NBC Chicago
Chicago Bears Re-Sign Sam Acho to 1-Year Contract

Acho had 40 tackles for the Bears last season, his second with the team

By James Neveau

    Sam Acho will once again be patrolling the field for the Chicago Bears as he signed a one-year contract on Saturday.

    The Chicago Bears have added plenty of new faces to the mix for next season, but the team opted for an in-house solution on Saturday as they re-signed linebacker Sam Acho to a one-year contract.

    Acho, who first joined the Bears back in 2015, registered 40 tackles, one forced fumble, and a sack last season for the team. The fourth round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 has had a strong NFL career with both teams, and he ended up playing a sizable role for the Bears as injuries ravaged their roster last season.

    Odds are that Acho will fall back into more of a reserve role with the team if he ends up remaining on the roster through the end of training camp. The outside linebacker spots are pretty well booked up for the team, with Pernell McPhee, Leonard Floyd, and Willie Young all requiring playing time in the positions.

    Even so, Acho does have some good positional versatility, and he is also a very solid special teams player. He had three tackles last season on special teams, and with the team’s struggles in that department, he was a welcome presence among a group loaded with younger players. 

