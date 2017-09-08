Hurricane Irma is on a collision course with the U.S., and local groups are preparing to reach out with help. NBC 5's Dick Johnson has more about what Chicago is doing to help out. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Looking for opportunities to help hurricane victims? The Salvation Army in Chicago is offering up training courses this Saturday and on Sept. 16 for those interested in helping with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and, likely, Irma.



During the specialized volunteer classes, participants will get emergency disaster training on preparing food safely, operating canteen vehicles and managing generator equipment.

All courses will be held at the Emergency Disaster Service headquarters in Elk Grove Village, at 1000 W. Pratt Blvd. They are free and open to the public. Full-day classes also include lunch.

Volunteer Emergency Disaster Canteen Training runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. Volunteer Emergency Disaster Safe Food Handling runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Those who are interested can register here.

The Salvation Army will provide continued assets and personnel from Chicago to Houston and possibly Florida this week.

Workers from across the country are serving in Houston at 20 mobile kitchens that serve about 1,000 meals per day. They also are providing cleanup kits and supplies.