David Ross and Lindsay Arnold had an, um, interesting week of rehearsals, but were they able to advance despite their gassy shenanigans?

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross found himself in a tough spot on Monday as he faced elimination on “Dancing With the Stars,” but that wasn’t the only bad situation he found himself in.

During rehearsals for the dance, which was a sci-fi inspired salsa dance with his partner Lindsay Arnold, both partners made errors that were captured by cameras. Ross ended up dropping Arnold while rehearsing their dance, but she got him back later when she accidentally passed gas in his face.

The moment caused both dancers to lose their composure, with Judge Mandy Moore saying that “nothing solidifies a partnership like a toot to the face.”

Unfortunately, Ross and Arnold had more than flatulence to deal with as they made their way through the competition. The duo did not gain immunity after their salsa dance, and they were forced into a one-on-one showdown with Rashad Jennings as the couples competed in a jive battle.

Jennings ended up winning that as well, but Ross still prevailed in the end as he avoided a double-elimination gauntlet. Both figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and reality star Nick Viall were sent home, but Ross survived and made it into the final five dancers.