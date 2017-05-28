Rockford Veteran Booted From Store Over Service Dog

An Iraq War veteran is speaking out after a Rockford business made him leave because of his service dog. That veteran caught the incident on camera.

Rockford-area war veteran Cesar Ordonez was denied service at a local store because of his service dog, and the former soldier caught the incident on video.

Ordonez, a native of Rockford, is a veteran of the Iraq War, told NBC affiliate WREX in Rockford that he was denied service at Broadway Food & Liquor when he tried to enter the establishment with his service dog Angel.

“We don’t leave each other’s side much,” Ordonez said of his dog. “He’s literally brought me back to life.”

When WREX reporters went to the store, the manager of the store said that Ordonez did not have a card for the dog.

That explanation did not sit well with Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who told Rockford-area television station WREX that dogs do not need certification papers to be allowed into businesses.

“Service dogs do not need to be certified to be allowed into stores,” she said in a phone interview. “That sounds like a violation of the law. The employee of the store and the owner of the store absolutely should have allowed that veteran to enter with his service animal.”

When approached for comment on the story, an employee of the store offered another explanation over why Ordonez and Angel were denied service.

“It was a big dog though,” the manager said. “A big scary looking dog.”

Despite the Attorney General’s backing, Ordonez isn’t looking to press the issue or to punish the store, but he does want the situation to create awareness about the obstacles that veterans and other citizens face when they have service animals.

“The more important thing to me is that more people need to know about this stuff,” he said. “This happens a lot more than people realize.”