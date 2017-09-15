The Rockford IceHogs unveiled their brand new third jerseys on Sept. 14 at a season ticket holder event.

While the Chicago Blackhawks prepare for their regular season, their AHL affiliate has unveiled some sharp new jerseys for the coming season.

At a season-ticket holder party on Thursday night, the Rockford IceHogs showcased their brand new third jerseys, which feature a gray color scheme and a very different logo that capitalized on the team’s pig-based name:

For fans looking to see the new jerseys in person, single-game tickets for IceHogs games went on sale Thursday, and their home schedule gets underway on Oct. 14 against the Iowa Wild.