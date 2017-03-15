The security guard who fatally shot a would-be robber in a Rockford bank last January will not face charges, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney announced Wednesday. (Published 3 minutes ago)

The security guard who fatally shot a would-be robber in a Rockford bank last January will not face charges, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney announced Wednesday.

An investigation found a Metro Enforcement security officer exchanged fire with Laurence Turner, 34, in the Alpine Bank, 2218 North Mulford Road, on Jan. 20 in “his own self-defense and the defense of others,” authorities said.

Video released by the Rockford Police Department shows the guard and other Alpine employees looking lax in the bank about 4 p.m. when a man with a gun, later identified as Turner, enters and fires a round into the ceiling. The guard draws his firearm after Turner fires another round toward him and the two engage in a brief gun battle, the video shows. Turner barrel rolls through the lobby and eventually stumbles to the automatic doors of the bank where he collapses and was later pronounced dead.

No customers were in the bank at the time and no employees were injured, police said.

Police say they were able to link Turner to three other armed robberies in the Rockford area at two banks and a jewelry store in November and December of 2016.

The incident was investigated by the Rockford Police Department as a homicide and reviewed by the State’s Attorney’s Office.The use of deadly force by the guard was justified, authorities said.