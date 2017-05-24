NBC 5's Rob Stafford signs off before taking a leave of medical absence to combat a rare blood disorder he was recently diagnosed with.

Almost three months after Rob Stafford announced he would undergo a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy to fight a rare blood disorder, he sat down with co-anchor Allison Rosati to talk about his progress.

"I’m feeling pretty good!" he said in an interview with Allison posted to Facebook. "I’m working out every day and I’m anxious to get back to work, but I’ve got a little ways to go."

Rob recently returned home following treatment at the Mayo Clinic and time in Florida to recover, albeit with "a little bit of a different haircut," he said, revealing his bald head.

He returns to the clinic at the end of June for more tests. In the meantime, he's following his doctors' orders and taking things day by day.



“I have more support than any person deserves," he said. "It is humbling and almost embarrassing a little, but it makes you feel really good, and things are going good.”

It hasn't been easy. Doctors used Rob's own stem cells for the transplant before he underwent chemotherapy. He told Allison he had stomach issues along the way and lost a lot of weight. He has since gained quite a bit of it back.

He's reading Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography, a victory for him, as he wasn't able to concentrate to read about a month ago. "My chemo brain couldn’t focus," he said.

The support of his friends and so many NBC 5 viewers has helped him through this journey. Rob said people have reached out to him on Facebook and Twitter, sent gifts and sent their prayers. And of course they're wearing #StaffordStrong bracelets.

"It means so much to have that support," he said.

He told Allison he's in great hands. As for getting back to the anchor desk? He's working hard on recovery so he's ready to return. "I’m on it," he said. "I’ll get the job done.”