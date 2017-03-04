Linebacker Reuben Foster #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to members of the media during the College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day on January 7, 2017 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

As one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL Draft, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster went into this week’s scouting combine looking to make an impression, but his stay in Indianapolis came to an abrupt end on Friday.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Foster was sent home by the league after getting into a heated argument with a hospital worker in Indianapolis.

Foster, who helped lead Alabama to a national championship in 2015 and guided them back to the title game earlier this winter, was scheduled to head back to Tuscaloosa on Saturday morning, according to the report.

While details of the incident were scant, Schefter did report that the altercation was not a physical one.

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko gave a bit more insight Saturday, tweeting that Foster "grew impatient with long line for exams" and "pulled the 'do you know who I am?' card."

The hospital employee reportedly told him he would "wait like everyone else," at which point the "heated exchange" took place, forcing the league to send Foster home before he could go through the interview process with teams interested in his services.

According to most draft boards, Foster is considered to be a top-10 prospect, and one that will likely go in the top part of the upcoming NFL Draft.

It will be interesting to see what impact the events of Friday night have on his draft stock, as teams will sometimes stay away from players that could potentially have character issues on their resume.