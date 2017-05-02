Call Me Maybe: Jay Cutler reportedly made some phone calls to the Houston Texans, but apparently the team wasn't all that interested in hearing what he had to say.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is still interested in playing football, but one of the teams that he expressed an interest in joining apparently had absolutely no interest in pursuing him.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans, whom Cutler called during the first days of his free agency, didn’t even bother returning his calls as they opted to go in a different direction.

Here’s what the Chicago Tribune had to say:

“But coach Bill O’Brien apparently wanted to roll with Tom Savage, and then the Texans took Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first round Thursday. The dream is over or never even got off the ground, depending on whom you believe.”

Cutler, who was cut by the Bears as free agency began, has yet to sign with a team, and has been reportedly linked to several, including the Texans, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Dallas Cowboys. Most teams have already set their quarterback lineups for the season, including the Bears, so it’s unclear at this point whether or not Cutler will be able to find a home before NFL training camps begin in late July.