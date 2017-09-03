Rep. Schneider Withdraws Endorsement of Daniel Biss

Congressman Brad Schneider has withdrawn his endorsement of Illinois gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss after concerns emerged about the candidate’s running mate's stances on the United States' relationship with Israel.



In a Facebook post Sunday night, Schneider said that he was “surprised” to learn that Biss’ running mate Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, a Chicago alderman, was a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a pro-Palestinian group.

“Following conversations with Senator Biss and Alderman Ramirez-Rosa, I have informed the campaign of the withdrawal of my support,” Schneider said. “I remain hopeful that as Alderman Ramirez-Rosa learns more about the importance of the US-Israel partnership to both our nations, the unique challenges Israel faces as the only democracy in a very dangerous neighborhood, and the commitment of the vast majority of the Israeli people to peace and a two-state solution, he will reconsider his position.”

During their recent convention in Chicago, the Democratic Socialists of America, which Ald. Ramirez-Rosa joined in March 2017, passed a resolution in support of the BDS movement against Israel, according to The Daily Beast.

In an interview with “The Real News” in June 2016, Ramirez-Rosa said that the United States needed to explore divesting from Israel in an effort to “support the people of Palestine.”

“I have not heard much discussion about the relationship of the U.S. with Israel, with divesting from Israel to support the people of Palestine,” he said in the interview. “Not a lot of that was discussed this weekend. And I think that’s a conversation (that) needs to be had.”

Republican Congressional candidate Jeremy Wynes, who is running for the 10th District seat in Congress, accused Schneider in a Facebook post of showing an “inclination to shut off funding to America’s allies in Israel” after the Congressman endorsed Biss’ candidacy for governor.

Senator Biss’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.