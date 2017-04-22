Reds Put Cubs on Blast With Bandwagon Cam Gimmick

Chicago Cubs fans have been known to travel to all corners of the country to see their favorite team, and one big league club used the opportunity to poke fun at those fans on Friday night.

That team is the Cincinnati Reds, and as they showed Cubs fans on the video boards at the Great American Ballpark, they also affixed captions to the images in an exercise that they called the “Bandwagon Cam.”

Whether it was poking fun at fans for only jumping on the Cubs’ bandwagon when they won the World Series, or dissing fans for “not knowing who Ernie Banks is,” the Reds had quite a bit of fun at the fans’ expense, and it turned out to be a pretty funny video:

Naturally, the Cubs got the last laugh, as Anthony Rizzo clubbed a three-run home run to tie the game up and Kris Bryant notched a game-winning sacrifice fly in extra innings. To add insult to injury, the Cubs outslugged the Reds 12-8 on Saturday as well, giving them two straight comeback victories.