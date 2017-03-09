Recovered Stolen Car Gets Stolen Again From CPD Parking Lot | NBC Chicago
Recovered Stolen Car Gets Stolen Again From CPD Parking Lot

By Regina Waldroup

    Police find a stolen car late Wednesday only to have it stolen from them. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.

    Chicago police recovered a stolen car in the West Garfield Park neighborhood only to have it then stolen back from them hours later, authorities said. 

    Police say officers found a stolen black 2014 Dodge Challenger in the 4100 block of W. Adams on the city’s West Side late Wednesday before bringing it back to the 11th District Station to complete the necessary paperwork. 

    Around 12:30 a.m., while vehicle was being processed, someone stole car again while it was sitting in the 11th District parking lot, police said. 

    The 11th District station is about a mile and a half from where the vehicle was originally located by officers. 

    Authorities said it was stolen by unknown offenders, leaving them to search for the thief and the vehicle once again. 

    Area North Detectives are investigating the incident. 

