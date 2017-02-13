Record Warmth Possible This Weekend for Chicago Area

NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look at the weather forecast for the week ahead.

What winter?

Chicago and its suburbs could see high temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees on Sunday and Monday, according to long-range guidance, potentially eclipsing records set as far back as 1906.

Such mild temperatures continue the area's unseasonably snow-less, warm winter.

NBC 5 models show a potential high of 60 degrees on Sunday and 65 degrees on Monday in Chicago. Waukegan could see 58 degrees by the end of the weekend followed by a high of 62 degrees on Monday, according to long-range forecasts.

Some spots in the southern suburbs could creep well into the 60s come Monday.

It's been a while since Chicago has seen this kind of warmth so early in the year. A Feb. 19 record of 57 degrees was set back in 1933, and the last time the area saw 63 degrees on Feb. 20 was in 1906.

You won't have to wait until the weekend to enjoy decidedly unseasonable weather conditions.

Models show Tuesday is expected to be sunny and mild with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, and while Wednesday temperatures dip into the mid-30s, Thursday is expected to rebound into the low 40s and Friday temperatures could enter the low 50s.

So where's the snow? In Chicago, you never know.

Last year, AccuWeather predicted “brutally cold air” across the northern Plains and Midwest regions this winter, with some places seeing temperatures as low as 20- to 30-below zero.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicted snow in January and again in February, when temperatures are set to turn “bitter cold.”