Read the Full Justice Department Report on Chicago's Police Department

    The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced that it found the Chicago Police Department violated constitutional rights by engaging in a "pattern or practice of use of excessive force."

    “The resulting deficit in trust and accountability is not just bad for residents – it’s also bad for dedicated police officers trying to do their jobs safely and effectively," Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch said in Chicago.

    The department's 13-month investigation cited improper training as the main cause of the violations. It also noted a lack of community policing and insufficient support for officer safety. 

    Read the report here.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

