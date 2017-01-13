Read the Full Justice Department Report on Chicago's Police Department

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced that it found the Chicago Police Department violated constitutional rights by engaging in a "pattern or practice of use of excessive force.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday announced that it found the Chicago Police Department violated constitutional rights by engaging in a "pattern or practice of use of excessive force."

“The resulting deficit in trust and accountability is not just bad for residents – it’s also bad for dedicated police officers trying to do their jobs safely and effectively," Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch said in Chicago.

The department's 13-month investigation cited improper training as the main cause of the violations. It also noted a lack of community policing and insufficient support for officer safety.

Read the report here.