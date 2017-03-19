Police Warn of Violent Robberies on Chicago's North Side

Chicago police have issued a warning after three violent robberies have taken place on the city's North Side this month. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports.

Chicago police have issued a warning after three violent robberies have taken place this month on the city's North Side.

In each incident, a group of men have approached victims on the street and begun punching and kicking them, police said Sunday in a community alert. The offenders then knock the victims to the ground and steal their property as they continue to beat them, authorities said.

The robberies occurred:

at 1:10 a.m. on March 7 in the 2700 block of W. Lawrence Ave. in Ravenswood

at 8:30 p.m. on March 7 in the 4500 block of N. Magnolia Ave. in Sheridan Park

at 5:30 a.m. on March 11 in the 4500 block of N. Broadway in Uptown

Several area residents said they were startled to learn of the attacks.

"I walk around a lot myself at night and I'e never felt unsafe, but I felt like it was pretty surprising info to hear considering the neighborhood," said Tiffany Ketchmark.

The community alert was issued just days after another alert warned of a string of robberies near CTA Red Line stations.

"Just try to be smart about what you're doing," said Nathan Braun, who lives in the area. "If you make yourself a target, you're going to be a target."

"If you carry yourself wisely and you take note of your surroundings then you should be alright for the most part," he added.

No one is in custody in connection with any of these incidents and authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 744-8263.