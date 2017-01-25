An all-girls Catholic school in southwest suburban Burbank will close at the end of the school year due to financial woes and low enrollment.

Families of students at Queen of Peace High School, located at 7659 Linder Ave, were notified Tuesday night, and alternate plans must be made by spring.

Founded in 1962, the school faced an increasingly difficult budget gap as tuition was $10,000 annually, but education costs averaged around $15,000 per student each year.

"We saw our enrollment go down," Queen of Peace president Anne O'Malley said. "You know, the cost of Catholic education is hard for some of our families.”

Morning drop-off on Wednesday was filled with hugs and tears, as students and parents grappled with the knowledge that this spring will be the institution's last.

"The news was devastating to say the least, I’m sorry, I didn’t want to start crying this A.M., but when I got the phone call at nine o'clock last night, I couldn’t believe it," said Isslee Lee, the parent of a sophomore.

For the young women, the numbers were not at the top of they mind - they were thinking about the loss of a pressure-free, supportive environment.

"I was just like kinda heartbroken, ‘cause I love this school so much," said freshman Alexandra Alvarez. "I couldn’t believe it."

Saying she was "very emotional," freshman Kennedy Walker echoed many students' statements of hoping to maintain her friendships even after the school closes.

"I was talking to my friends, and we were just talking about memories that we already had in the beginning of the year." Walker said.

Administrators can dole out some financial aid to help the students continue a Catholic education elsewhere, and parents can also attend meetings for more information.