Prisoner Escapes Illinois Department of Corrections Custody | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Prisoner Escapes Illinois Department of Corrections Custody

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Illinois Department of Corrections

    A prison inmate escaped from an Illinois Department of Corrections squad car Monday afternoon during a getaway involving another vehicle.

    Harron Raggs, 24, was being transported in the IDOC vehicle when he broke out at about 12:40 p.m. at 1120 S. Oakley St. in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, authorities said.

    A red Chevrolet Impala then crashed into the vehicle and picked up Raggs at the intersection of Oakley and Taylor streets.

    Raggs remains at large.

    Police describe Raggs as a documented Traveling Vice Lords gang member serving a sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.
     
    He has active warrants for domestic battery, violation of parole and escape.

    The Impala involved in the getaway had no front-vehicle registration, authorities said. It had tinted windows and body damage on the right front of the vehicle. The vehicle was driven by a young black male driver.

    Raggs is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown eyes. 

    If located, contact IDOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit Agent Woodhouse at (877) 795-4519.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices