Prisoner Escapes Illinois Department of Corrections Custody

A prison inmate escaped from an Illinois Department of Corrections squad car Monday afternoon during a getaway involving another vehicle.
Harron Raggs, 24, was being transported in the IDOC vehicle when he broke out at about 12:40 p.m. at 1120 S. Oakley St. in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, authorities said.
A red Chevrolet Impala then crashed into the vehicle and picked up Raggs at the intersection of Oakley and Taylor streets.
Raggs remains at large.
Police describe Raggs as a documented Traveling Vice Lords gang member serving a sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.
He has active warrants for domestic battery, violation of parole and escape.
The Impala involved in the getaway had no front-vehicle registration, authorities said. It had tinted windows and body damage on the right front of the vehicle. The vehicle was driven by a young black male driver.
Raggs is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown eyes.
If located, contact IDOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit Agent Woodhouse at (877) 795-4519.