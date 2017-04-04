Prisoner Escapes Illinois Department of Corrections Custody

A prison inmate escaped from an Illinois Department of Corrections squad car Monday afternoon during a getaway involving another vehicle.

Harron Raggs, 24, was being transported in the IDOC vehicle when he broke out at about 12:40 p.m. at 1120 S. Oakley St. in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood, authorities said.

A red Chevrolet Impala then crashed into the vehicle and picked up Raggs at the intersection of Oakley and Taylor streets.

Raggs remains at large.

Police describe Raggs as a documented Traveling Vice Lords gang member serving a sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.



He has active warrants for domestic battery, violation of parole and escape.

The Impala involved in the getaway had no front-vehicle registration, authorities said. It had tinted windows and body damage on the right front of the vehicle. The vehicle was driven by a young black male driver.

Raggs is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown eyes.

If located, contact IDOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit Agent Woodhouse at (877) 795-4519.