President Trump Cancels Milwaukee Trip: Sources

President Donald Trump will no longer be making a planned trip to Milwaukee this week, sources close to the event confirm.

Trump was scheduled to travel to the Milwaukee area on Thursday to deliver a speech on the economy, the White House said Monday.

The White House did not immediately confirm the cancellation, and the reason behind the change has not been disclosed.

This would have been the president's first trip to Wisconsin since taking office. He last visited the state in December during his "thank you" tour before being inaugurated.

In November, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state's popular vote since 1984.

Milwaukee’s State Fair Park and Harley-Davidson Museum were being considered as potential venues for the event, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

However, a spokesperson for Harley-Davidson told the Milwaukee Business Journal on Tuesday that the company did not have a visit with Trump scheduled at any facilities this week.

The president is scheduled to attend the National Prayer Breakfast at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning.

