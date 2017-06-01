President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, which he called unfair to America. He said he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin for the second time in his presidency later this month.

The visit will take place on Tues., June 13, is being billed as a “jobs” event, a source with knowledge of the arrangements confirms to NBC 5.

President Trump will also appear at a fundraiser for Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who also appeared with the president during last visit to the state earlier this year.

Touting his “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, Trump last visited Wisconsin in April, appearing at tool manufacturer Snap-On during his visit to the state.

The president also visited Wisconsin late in 2016 after his election as president, where he held a rally in the town of West Allis following his victory.