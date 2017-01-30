President Donald Trump signed three more executive orders Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. The orders are for a reorganization of National Security Council to respond to new threats, a ban for administration officials from lobbying, and a request for Joint Chiefs of Staff to come up with a plan to defeat ISIS within 30 days. (Published Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017)

President Donald Trump has scheduled a Thursday trip to the Milwaukee area to discuss the economy, the White House confirmed

Milwaukee’s State Fair Park and Harley-Davidson Museum are being considered as potential venues for the event, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, although a time for Trump’s visit has yet to be determined.

The president is scheduled Thursday morning to attend the National Prayer Breakfast at the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump would then make his first trip to Wisconsin since taking office. In November, Trump became the first GOP presidential candidate to win Wisconsin’s popular vote since 1984, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Additionally, Trump announced on Twitter that he plans to name his nominee for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Just over a week into his presidency, Trump has faced pushback against an executive order that temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days. This weekend, protests against the ban broke out at airports across the country, including Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.