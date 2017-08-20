NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 17: Kevin Fiala #56 of the Nashville Predators is swarmed by teammates after scoring the game winning overtime goal against goalie Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks were swept out of the playoffs by the Nashville Predators, but that wasn't enough humiliation for the Predators' mascot apparently.

On Sunday, the Blackhawks posted a tweet about single-game tickets going on sale this week, and the Predators' mascot Gnash had a painfully true rebuttal on tap:

It's hard to formulate a response to the tweet, as the Predators limited the Blackhawks to just three goals in a four-game sweep during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Predators then rode that momentum all the way to the Cup Final before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.