The Chicago Blackhawks were swept out of the playoffs by the Nashville Predators, but that wasn't enough humiliation for the Predators' mascot apparently.
On Sunday, the Blackhawks posted a tweet about single-game tickets going on sale this week, and the Predators' mascot Gnash had a painfully true rebuttal on tap:
It's hard to formulate a response to the tweet, as the Predators limited the Blackhawks to just three goals in a four-game sweep during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Predators then rode that momentum all the way to the Cup Final before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
