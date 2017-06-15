Powerball, Mega Millions to Drop Illinois Amid State Budget Crisis: Report | NBC Chicago
Powerball, Mega Millions to Drop Illinois Amid State Budget Crisis: Report

The association, which runs Mega Millions and Powerball, said in internal Illinois Lottery communications it would drop the games

    The Multi-State Lottery Association has decided to drop Illinois at the end of the month if there is no state budget agreement, according to a report.

    The association, which runs Mega Millions and Powerball, said in internal Illinois Lottery communications it would drop the games in the current state climate, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

    The Illinois Lottery has not returned calls from NBC 5 confirming the move. 

    Jason Schaumburg, spokesman for the Illinois Lottery, told the Sun-Times this in the first time the association has considered dropping the games in the state and has never threatened to do so before.

    Schaumburg told the Sun-Times this is “another example of why the General Assembly needs to deliver a balanced budget to the governor.”

    It's been two weeks since the Illinois General Assembly adjourned -- and more than two years since lawmakers have reached a budget compromise.

    NBC 5 learned Wednesday Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected call lawmakers back to Springfield for a Special Session next week.

    The move could affect $99.4 million in Mega Millions sales and $208 million in Powerball sales, both reported in the 2016 budget year, according to the Sun-Times. 

