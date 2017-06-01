If you’re looking for somewhere to each lunch on Thursday afternoon, you can get a great deal at a local sandwich chain as they celebrate their 40th birthday.

That sandwich chain is Potbelly, which got its start in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1977. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, fans of the chain can visit any of the stores in the area and get 40 percent off of their lunch order.

According to Potbelly, all patrons have to do is order a sandwich off the regular menu at the restaurant, remind the cashier that it is indeed Potbelly’s birthday, and they will get 40 percent off of their entire order in honor of the special occasion.

The delicious deal isn’t the only thing that Potbelly will be serving up on Thursday either. The chain will also make a $40,000 donation to the Chicago jobs program “One Summer Chicago,” which provides thousands of jobs and internship opportunities around the city for young people over the course of the summer.

Potbelly’s donation will help employ 80 Chicago youngsters over the summer, according to the company.