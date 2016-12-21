Suburban Homes Team Up for Epic Holiday Lights Show

This holiday light show in a northwest Chicago suburb is one unlike most others. (Courtesy: Nick Liautaud) (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

The holiday light show in one northwest Chicago suburb is one unlike most others.

The elaborate festivities feature numerous homes on the Port Barrington block, all coordinating for an amazing performance, according to video of the scene.

The area has reportedly been referred to as "The North Pole neighborhood."

According to the village, the neighbors join together in asking visitors to bring canned goods to a driveway collection box. The goods are then donated to an area food pantry.

Passersby can tune their radios to a station displayed outside one of the homes to watch the festive performance.

The homeowners note that the light show will not be running on Christmas Eve.