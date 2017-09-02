Police Warn of Garage Burglaries on Chicago's South Side

Residents in Chicago’s Fernwood and Roseland neighborhoods are being advised to lookout for a person who has been breaking into garages throughout the area.

In total, nine different garages have been broken into over the last month, beginning with a pair of incidents in Fernwood on Aug. 13. According to a police alert, the offender is using a pry tool to break into garages, gaining access through the side door or an overhead door.

Once inside, the thief is taking lawn equipment and various tools, and the burglaries have taken place anywhere between midnight and 2 p.m., according to police.

Here is the full list of break-ins:

10000 block of S. Emerald Aug. 13

10500 block of S. Normal Aug. 13

300 block of W. 107 th St. Aug. 14

St. Aug. 14 10700 block of S. Wallace Aug. 27

10500 block of S. Eggleston Aug. 29

10800 block of S. Green Aug. 29

11400 block of S. Eggleston Aug. 29

10200 block of S. Union Aug. 31

10200 block of S. Morgan Sept. 2

Police are asking residents to make sure that garages and vehicles are locked, and to consider installing an alarm system or video surveillance on their properties.

Anyone with any information on the crimes, or anyone who sees a break-in occur, is asked to call 911.