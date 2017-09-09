Chicago police are warning business owners to be on the lookout after a string of concession stand break-ins.

According to a press release, at least four concession stands have been broken into since Aug. 29, with three of the affected establishments located along Lake Shore Drive.

During the break-ins, an unknown person has been prying windows open or breaking out the glass and then stealing items from inside the stands.

Here is the list of affected stands:

500 block of S. Lake Shore Dr. – Aug. 29 at 1:28 a.m.

300 block of S. Columbus Dr. – Aug. 29 at 10 p.m.

500 block of S. Lake Shore Dr. – Aug. 29-30 between 10 p.m. and 1:46 a.m.

1200 block of S. Lake Shore Dr. – Sept. 3 at 10 p.m.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is encouraged to call the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8384.