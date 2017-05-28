So far over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, violence in Chicago is down from last year, and Chicago Police are crediting stepped up patrols and more visibility for the downturn in shootings. NBC 5’s Chris Hush reports.

The first fatal shooting of the Memorial Day weekend was reported on Sunday evening, as a 15-year old boy was killed and a 16-year old girl was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side.

The boy was shot in the back on the 1600 block of South St. Louis in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 16-year old girl, was also shot and suffered a graze wound, according to police.

According to police, the victims were standing in a gang way when a gray sedan drove by and shots were fired from the vehicle. No one has been arrested in connection with the case, but detectives are investigating the crime.

According to the Chicago Police Department’s News Affairs division, there have been at least 21 people shot in the city since Friday afternoon.