'Something Terrible is Going to Happen': Police Investigate After Cards Found on Hundreds of Cars in Chicago Suburbs

Police in Aurora say they now know who likely left cards on hundreds of suburban vehicles warning that “something terrible is going to happen.”

The cards were found Sunday on vehicles in the Fox Valley mall, the Wheaton Bible Church, the Willow Creek Church and AMC Movie Theaters in South Barrington. Similar signs were also found at Studio Drive and Barrington Road in South Barrington.

According to police, the cards and signs read “Something terrible is going to happen in Aurora 12/31/16. The wise will find the truth and act before it is too late. If you are vigilant and watchful the clues will appear as you travel the roadways. The answer is all around you but will you find it before the evil is done?”

They also said “Seek it happens 12/31/16 in the book of face.”

Aurora police said Friday the cryptic cards were "apparently placed by an anti-abortion group."

"There is no threat to the general public," spokesman Dan Ferrelli said in a statement. "We do not foresee having any further comment on this investigation and are not seeking any further information from the public. We appreciate those citizens who contacted us."

Numerous agencies were involved in the investigation.

A Facebook page was set up featuring similar language, but that has apparently been taken down, police said.