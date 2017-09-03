Chicago police have issued an alert to business owners on the city’s Northwest Side after a string of armed robberies.

During the robberies, a man armed with a handgun has demanded money from cashiers working at three different locations. In one of the incidents, the man fled the scene on a bicycle, and in two incidents the man directed victims to the rear of the businesses while he fled the scene.

The incidents have taken place in three different neighborhoods on the Northwest Side, including Bucktown and Wicker Park:

1900 block of W. North – Aug. 22 at 10:30 p.m.

1900 block of W. Chicago – Aug. 25 at 1:50 p.m.

1400 block of N. Milwaukee – Aug. 28 at 8:35 p.m.

The robber is described as a white male between the ages of 30-50, and he has displayed a handgun in each of the three robberies.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious persons or activities around businesses in the area.