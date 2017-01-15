Chicago police fatally shot a man they suspect was involved in another shooting nearby on the city's West Side early Sunday, authorities said.

Around 12:23 a.m., officers were on routine patrol in the 3400 block of W. Madison St. in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood when they heard shots fired, Chicago police said in a statement.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities said the officers saw a suspect fleeing and engaged in pursuit on foot. The offender ran into an alley and confronted them with a weapon, according to police.

One of the officers opened fire, police said, striking the man multiple times in the torso.

The 34-year-old suspect was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead around 7 a.m., according to police. The Cook County Medical Examiner could not immediately confirm the fatality and his identity has not been released.

No officers were injured in the incident and a weapon was recovered from the scene, according to police.

During the investigation, police discovered three people with gunshot wounds at the scene. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the chest, a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 21-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the left leg, officials said. All three victims were taken to area hospitals and their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

The Independent Police Review Authority is conducting an investigation into the incident, including the officer’s use of force, authorities said. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days in accordance with protocol for all police-involved shootings.

"One officer shot, was the one that shot, so of course, administratively, and pending the IPRA investigation, they’ll be placed on desk duty," Chicago Police Sgt. Michael Malinowski said at the scene.

Sunday’s shooting came just days after the U.S. Department of Justice released a report following a 13-month investigation that found the Chicago Police Department violated constitutional rights by engaging in a "pattern or practice of use of excessive force."