Police Officer, Suspect Shot on Chicago's South Side

An officer and suspect were both wounded in a police-involved shooting on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

An officer and suspect were both wounded in a police-involved shooting on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday, according to police.

Around 11:07 p.m., officers were on routine patrol in the 8100 block of S. Maryland Ave. in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood when they saw a group of people drinking alcohol on the sidewalk and exited their vehicle to investigate, Chicago police said in a statement.

As the officers approached, one of the men fled into an apartment building stairwell, authorities said. The officers chased the man and saw that he had a gun, according to police. Officials said a struggle then ensued, during which the weapon discharged, hitting one of the officers in the hand.

Authorities said the officer’s partner then returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Officers Fatally Shoot Man After He Fired at Squad Car: CPD

Officers shot and killed a man that police said opened fire on a patrol car on Chicago’s South Side Friday night. NBC 5’s Emily Florez reports. (Published Saturday, June 3, 2017)

“There was a struggle over the gun,” First Deputy CPD Supt. Kevin Navarro said at a news conference. “The offender shot one of the officers in the hand. Officers returned fire, striking the offender.”

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

The suspect sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, authorities said, and a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Further details on the offender, including his age and injuries, were not immediately available.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days as is customary with all police-involved shootings.

The specifics of the incident, including the use of force, remain under investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority.

Saturday’s incident was the second police-involved shooting in as many days.

Officers shot and killed 17-year-old Corsean Lewis after authorities said he opened fire on a patrol car in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Friday night.