Pitchfork Announces 2017 Summer Festival Headliners

Pitchfork announced its 2017 summer headliners and they did it in the best (and maybe the slowest) way possible.

The Chicago music festival enlisted local artist Shelby Rodeffer to paint a mural of the lineup while on Facebook Live Monday morning. The painting began at 9:45 a.m. and remained ongoing as of 11 a.m.

As of that time, LCD Soundsystem and A Tribe Called Quest appeared partially painted on the mural.

But according to the Chicago Tribune, Solange will also be among the names listed. Fans also reported receiving an email from Ticketfly announcing the headliners before the Facebook Live had ended.

The rest of the lineup is expected to be announced in the coming months.

The festival is set to take place July 14-16 in Union Park.

Single-day tickets and three-day passes are still available on the festival’s website.