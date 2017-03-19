A burglar was caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from a home on Chicago's West Side. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports.

A brazen burglar was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from a home on Chicago's West Side.

Around 3:38 p.m. on Feb. 25, officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of W. 18th Pl. in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood, according to police.

There they found the victim, who informed them that the side door of his home was open and several items were missing.

That victim, who has requested anonymity out of concern for his safety, decided to share surveillance video of the incident in hopes that it may lead to an arrest – and prevent this crime from happening to someone else.

The video shows the burglar first ride past on a bicycle, before returning minutes later and climbing over the back gate of the home.

The burglar then looked in several windows before disappearing to the side of the residence, where he entered through a window.

“When I noticed my Xbox was gone, that's when I really, really noticed that like yeah somebody was in here,” the victim said.

He said he had only been gone an hour before returning home to discover the burglary.

“I just felt invaded, I just felt like I'm not even safe in my own home anymore,” he said.

About $5000 worth of property was taken, according to the victim, including the equipment he uses as a professional DJ.

“For me, the biggest hit was that bag, that gig bag,” he said. “That's what I use for work and that's my life right there, that’s my livelihood.”

“Without that bag, I can't pay my bills, I can't eat - that's what I use to make my money,” he continued, adding that he has been able to work by borrowing equipment from friends.

Surveillance footage also shows the offender leaving the residence loaded down with the victim’s belongings.

The victim said he is still shaken, but hopes that someone may recognize the suspect and come forward.

“I feel like the person who did this was watching me, so he might know my schedule – when I come in, when I leave” he said. “So I just don't feel safe anymore.”

Authorities continue to investigate and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.