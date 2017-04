NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago spent Saturday making a difference across the Chicago area as part of Comcast Cares Day, a celebration of the company's year-round commitment to service. Employees rolled up their sleeves alongside community partners to make change happen on what has grown to become the nation’s largest single-day corporate volunteer event. If you'd like to share photos of an event in your community, email them to isee@nbcchicago.com.