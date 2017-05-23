Walt Disney World's first theme park, Disney River Country, closed 25 years after debuting in 1976.

It has remained shuttered for more than 15 years and the park's large pool was filled in with concrete last year.

Seph Lawless, a Cleveland-based photographer whose work includes abandoned spaces like the inside of the vacant Chicago-area Lincoln Mall, took photos of the empty Disney River Country for a series available in his forthcoming book, "Abandoned: Hauntingly Beautiful Deserted Theme Parks".