 Photos Show Inside Abandoned Disney Water Park 15 Years Later | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Photos Show Inside Abandoned Disney Water Park 15 Years Later

2 hours ago

Walt Disney World's first theme park, Disney River Country, closed 25 years after debuting in 1976.
It has remained shuttered for more than 15 years and the park's large pool was filled in with concrete last year.
Seph Lawless, a Cleveland-based photographer whose work includes abandoned spaces like the inside of the vacant Chicago-area Lincoln Mall, took photos of the empty Disney River Country for a series available in his forthcoming book, "Abandoned: Hauntingly Beautiful Deserted Theme Parks".

More Photo Galleries
Sir Roger Moore, James Bond, Dies at Age 89
New NJ Roller Coaster Replaces One Hurricane Plunged Into Sea
Connect With Us
AdChoices