Photo: Jay Cutler Enjoys Beach Time Even Amid Uncertain Future

Cutler was released by the Bears in early March, and remains a free agent

By James Neveau

    Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler may be out of a job for now, but he clearly isn't letting his uncertain future deter him from having a good time in the present.

    In a photo posted over the weekend, Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari are shown enjoying some beach time and sunshine on vacation, and the former Bears quarterback looks like he doesn't have a care in the world:

     

    Cutler, who was released by the Bears on the eve of free agency earlier this month, has been linked to several teams, but hasn't signed a contract yet. Teams like the New York Jets and Houston Texans have both been rumored to be interested in his services, but he still remains a free agent even as teams snap up quarterbacks.

