Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is planning to launch a billboard campaign to protest a pig-butchering culinary competition coming to Chicago this weekend.

The billboard features an image of PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk, 67, posing nude and hanging between the bodies of slaughtered pigs, with the slogan “We’re all the same. Go vegan.”

A mobile billboard will also circle the Cochon555 event in the West Town neighborhood from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, PETA said in a release.

Taking place at the Morgan Manufacturing event space, Cochon555 features five chefs each cooking a “heritage breed pig” in a competition to be crowned the “Prince/Princess of Porc” by a vote from guests and judges.

"If most people stood inside a slaughterhouse, as I've done, and watched pigs lose their lives, they'd lose their appetite for these wonderful animals' flesh," Newkirk said in a statement. "PETA is urging people to reject events that depict violence and death to other living beings, whose flesh not only looks like ours but also tastes like ours, as casual entertainment and to choose vegan foods instead."

Sunday’s event is part of a tour taking place in 14 cities across the country, with tickets starting at $125 to benefit a charity organization that assists pig farmers. Cochon555 organizers did not immediately respond to request for comment.