Person of Interest Faces Charges in Schiller Park Deaths

A woman is dead and a man wounded after they had been shot and police found them in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the northwest suburbs late Wednesday morning, police said. Chris Hush reports.

A person of interest is facing charges of fleeing police in connection with the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old woman last week in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

Quetcy Benitez and her 19-year-old son, both of Pennsylvania, were found about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday inside a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 9500 block of Lawrence, according to Schiller Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds. Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene, and her son was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and later released, authorities said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Schiller Park police, working with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, investigated several leads and identified a person of interest in the case, police said. That person was located and taken into custody after a brief vehicle chase.

The person was charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding which resulted in bodily harm, according to Police Lt. Joe DeSimone, who declined to release the person’s name.

“The shooting/crash could be the result of several different possibilities,” DeSimone wrote in an email. “We are investigating this incident from every angle possible.”

DeSimone did not reply to requests for additional information about the circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing as of Tuesday morning, DeSimone said. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators at (847) 678-4794.