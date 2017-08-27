A person was injured and three cars were damaged when a dump truck carrying asphalt grindings lost control and spilled the material onto Interstate 94.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:53 a.m., according to the Indiana State Police. The dump truck blew a tire while driving down the interstate, causing the driver to lose control and to slam into the concrete divider in the middle of the highway.

The asphalt grindings spilled out of the truck, striking three cars. One of the cars, a Honda Civic driven by Sheboygan resident Youa Jee Xiong, was struck by the debris, smashing the windshield and covering the inside of the vehicle.

Xiong was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Two other cars were also struck, but neither driver required medical attention.

The driver of the dump truck, identified by authorities as 35-year-old Kyle Lemons, was cited for a leaky load, and alcohol may have played a role in the crash. Lemons allegedly left the scene of the crash, but returned later.

Charges are currently pending with the La Porte County Prosecutor.