A man was fatally shot Monday morning by an off-duty Chicago Police officer on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

The officer had "a verbal altercation with a subject that was known to him," Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lowel in the city's Hermosa neighborhood, police said.

Johnson said the officer and the man knew each other from a confrontation a few weeks ago.

"The verbal altercation resulted in the officer discharging his weapon," Johnson said, "striking the subject several times, and the subject is now deceased."

The officer had been visiting an acquaintance in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

The man's identity was not released. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was not armed, police said.

"I have a lot more questions than I do answers at this time," Johnson said, "so I came out because i wanted to make sure the investigation was done properly. The chief of detectives is here to manage our part of the investigation. We have a parallel investigation going on right now with IPRA."