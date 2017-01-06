In a one-on-one interview Thursday with NBC 5 political editor Carol Marin, President Obama defended his eight years in office, voiced pain over the violence in Chicago’s streets and commented on questions about a commutation for Rod Blagojevich. (Published Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017)

Patti Blagojevich told her Facebook friends she's "keeping up the prayers" following President Barack Obama's vague answer to NBC 5 political editor Carol Marin's inquiry this week about whether he would pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

"He didn't say no," Patti Blagojevich wrote. "Keeping up the prayers."

Marin's final question for Obama during the president's first interview with a Chicago news reporter in eight years asked if he would commutate the former governor's prison sentence.

While he didn't say no, as Patti Blagojevich notes, he didn't confirm plans ether.

Rod Blagojevich wants you to commute him. Will you?

"As a general matter I don’t comment on the commutation pardon process," Obama told Marin. "We have steps to go through the Justice Department and White House counsel's office, then I study these cases on an individual basis.

"As you know, I have exercised my commutation powers very aggressively to make sure that we are not over-sentencing, people particularly with low-level drug crimes. Some of these higher profile cases we’ll see what gets to my desk."

Blagojevich is serving 14 years in prison sentence in Colorado.