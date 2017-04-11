Patrick Kane Reveals Decision on Return of Playoff Mullet

Patrick Kane, seen here with his signature playoff mullet, has made a decision about whether it will make a return appearance this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks will get the postseason started against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, but one of the biggest stars of recent playoff runs will not be there when the festivities get underway.

In his media availability after Blackhawks practice on Monday, star winger Patrick Kane revealed that his playoff mullet, which he sported during the 2010 and 2015 Stanley Cup playoff runs, will not be making a return appearance in 2017.

According to Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times, Kane has decided that the mullet has to go because he’s “too old” to do it now.

In eight postseasons with the Blackhawks, Kane has racked up 49 goals and 72 assists in 123 games, averaging nearly a point per game as the team has won three Stanley Cups during his time in Chicago.