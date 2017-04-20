Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is known for his lightning-quick hands and nose for the goal, and both of those talents are on display in a new video released this week.

The video, an advertisement for Gatorade’s new line of “Flow” sports drinks, shows Kane locked in a battle with the St. Louis Blues, and much to the delight of Blackhawks fans, the winger ultimately prevails in the matchup.

Here is the spot:

The spot is the latest in a series of similarly-themed videos from Gatorade, which also star Indiana Pacers guard Paul George. Kane has appeared in Gatorade advertisements before, and he’s also starred in several hockey-themed ads as well as he showed off his quick stick-handling.

Kane and the Blackhawks will take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, and they’ll need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive as they trail 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.