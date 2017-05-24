As the Chicago Blackhawks continue to lick their wounds following their playoff defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators, Patrick Kane made an interesting admission during an interview this week.

Talking to Steve Cochran on WGN Radio Tuesday morning, Kane admitted that the Blackhawks’ loss to the Predators still stings, but after seeing the way that Nashville has continued to play and after assessing his own team’s play, Kane admits that the result was justified.

“It was a clean sweep and that’s probably how it should have been,” he said. “So now it’s time to regroup.”

The Blackhawks have had plenty of time to regroup after the loss, which saw them get swept for the first time under head coach Joel Quenneville. It was the second straight first round exit for the team after winning the 2015 Stanley Cup, and the loss has precipitated changes already, with assistant coach Mike Kitchen being let go and goaltender Scott Darling getting traded to Carolina.

Even with plenty of people questioning the hunger of a team that’s won three Stanley Cups in the last eight seasons, Kane dismisses concern that the team won’t be able to hit their stride again, and he says that they are still plenty motivated.

“Four sounds a lot better than three right?” he said. “It’s a long time away and a lot of work, but sometimes you go through those situations and you realize you won three Cups and it’s almost like you’re going to be there again. That’s where the reality check is for us now, realizing how hard it is to get back in that situation.”