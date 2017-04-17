Patrick Kane and his teammates score after his goal for the Chicago Blackhawks vs. the Nashville Predators on Monday night. The goal was an historic one for Kane even as the Blackhawks went on to lose the game.

There wasn’t a lot to celebrate in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 3 of the teams’ first round series, but a goal by one of the Blackhawks’ biggest stars is certainly worthy of some recognition.

That star is winger Patrick Kane, who scored in the second period of a game that the Blackhawks ultimately lost in overtime. That loss is definitely going to put a damper on the accomplishment, but he joined an exclusive club despite the outcome of the game.

The goal was Kane’s 50th postseason goal as a member of the Blackhawks, and he is only the fourth player to achieve that milestone. Before we reveal who the other three players are, here is the goal in question:

With that tally, Kane joins a trio of Blackhawks legends who have hit the 50-goal plateau in postseason play. Bobby Hull still holds the team record for most playoff goals, scoring 62 in his career with the Blackhawks. That is one better than the 61 that Denis Savard scored during his two stints in Chicago, and just three better than the 59 that Stan Mikita scored in his lengthy 20-plus season career with the Blackhawks.

If Kane is going to add to that total this season, he's going to have to get moving, as the Blackhawks are now just one loss away from elimination.