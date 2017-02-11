Kane Goal Adds New Layer to Awesome Hockey Card Story

Many Chicago Blackhawks fans know the story of how a young Patrick Kane appeared on an old hockey trading card as a child, but for those that don’t, Friday’s win over the Winnipeg Jets provided an awesome new layer to the story.

Kane, who scored a goal in the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win over the Jets, appeared in the upper right corner of a card featuring Ottawa Senators forward Sylvain Turgeon in the early 90’s. Turgeon scored 269 goals in his NHL career, and that’s the number that Kane hit on Friday night.

To mark the occasion, Christopher Kamka, the baron of all things unique and awesome at Comcast SportsNet, tweeted out a photo of the card in question.

The goal was historic for more than just the trading card angle as well. Kane’s 269th goal gives him the most goals of any Blackhawks player born in the United States, passing Tony Amonte for that distinction.

He is now in sixth place on the team’s all-time goal scoring list, needing 30 goals to pass Dennis Hull and move into the top five.