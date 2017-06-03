Illinois State Police investigate the scene on I-294 near Lake Cook Road, where a 27-year-old man was killed in a 'freak accident' on a moving party bus early Saturday.

A suburban Illinois man died in what police called a "freak accident" early Saturday, tumbling out of a moving party bus while attempting to turn up the radio.

James J. Larsen, 27, was on the bus as it headed northbound on I-294 near Lake Cook Road in Northbrook at about 3 a.m., Illinois State Police said in a release.

He was trying to turn up the radio volume when authorities said he tripped, falling down the stairs and out the bus door. He then fell backwards onto the expressway and an unknown car struck him, according to police.

Larsen, of Libertyville, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No foul play is suspected and authorities said they do not currently believe anything criminal occurred, according to Illinois State Police.

However, they continue to search for the driver of the car that struck Larsen for questioning, adding that it's possible the driver did not realize they had struck someone. Investigators recovered a part of the car's bumper at the scene and are trying to determine what kind of vehicle it came from, police said.

The party bus was described as a 2012 freightliner party limo with a capacity of 32 people, according to police. 25 to 30 people were onboard the bus at the time of crash, authorities said, and the driver of the bus may have been going about 70 mph.

Officials said the bus door was a single-pane door activated by hydraulic pressure that opens and slides out, rather than a traditional double door as seen on most school buses.

Police are investigating why the door opened, and whether it may have malfunctioned during the incident.

The two right lanes of northbound I-294 were closed following the crash, but reopened several hours later.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.