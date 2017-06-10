Firefighters battled a blaze at a parking garage in Chicago's Loop Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:41 p.m., authorities responded to the fire at the structure located at 17 E. Adams St., the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

An "unknown number" of vehicles were on fire on the seventh floor of the 15-story building, which only has occupancy on the first floor, according to fire officials.

The incident was upgraded to a 2-11 alarm fire around 1:10 p.m. in a call for "more manpower," authorities said.

No injuries were reported, according to CFD, and no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the blaze.

The fires were struck out around 1:30 p.m., officials said, though firefighters were still working at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.