Firefighters Battle Blaze at Parking Garage in Chicago's Loop | NBC Chicago
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Parking Garage in Chicago's Loop

    twitter.com/CFDMedia

    Firefighters battled a blaze at a parking garage in Chicago's Loop Saturday afternoon.

    Around 12:41 p.m., authorities responded to the fire at the structure located at 17 E. Adams St., the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

    An "unknown number" of vehicles were on fire on the seventh floor of the 15-story building, which only has occupancy on the first floor, according to fire officials.

    The incident was upgraded to a 2-11 alarm fire around 1:10 p.m. in a call for "more manpower," authorities said.

    No injuries were reported, according to CFD, and no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the blaze.

    The fires were struck out around 1:30 p.m., officials said, though firefighters were still working at the scene.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

