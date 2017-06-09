PADS Lake County is teaming up with Six Flags Great America for their annual SleepOut for Shelter event on Friday night.

The event, which will take place at the theme park, will be held starting at 7 p.m. on Friday night and will last until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to PADS Lake County’s website, the fundraiser is designed to “give participants a small sense of what it would feel like to be homeless by sleeping outside.” Participants are required to raise a minimum of $100 for access to the event, and according to the Chicago Tribune, over 100 people have already pre-registered.

Guests who sign up for the event will get unlimited rides on several rides in the theme park, including Justice League: Battle for Metropolis and Raging Bull, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday night. These rides will take place after the park closes, meaning that there will be no lines to get onto the rides for participants in the event.

The fundraiser will raise money for PADS Lake County, which helps provide assistance to homeless people in the Lake County area. The organization, which has been around for over 40 years, also provides “trauma-informed support, resources, and shelter to individuals and families experiences a housing crisis,” the group’s website says.